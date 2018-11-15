Cheap Seats: Beach Soccer Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sports fans and lovers of sun and celebs. There's big event going down Saturday, soccer meets philanthropy at the First Annual Celebrity Beach Soccer Match at 2201 Collins Avenue on South Beach at 11 am. The fundraising event will feature a 7-on-7 exhibition match with celebrities, athletes and Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, benefiting Best Buddies.

Among the stars you’ll see are Ryan Phillippe, the NFL’s Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Rashad Jennings and Santana Moss, soccer’s Landon Donovan with Sports Illustrated swimsuit models Olivia Culpo, Camille Kostek, Myla Dalbesio, Samantha Hoopes, Anne De Paula and more.

The event will feature premium spirits stations, VIP lounges, experiential activations and a whole lot more.

For more info head to worldfutbolgala.com