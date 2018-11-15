Cheap Seats: College Football Weekend Preview

Let’s check out what’s going down this weekend in Florida college football. Starting with UCF. The Knights hope to keep on rolling as they take on Cincinnati in primetime Saturday night at 8pm. UCF beat Navy this past weekend to improve its record to 9-0 and keep its spot atop the American Athletic Conference.

The Gators had an exciting come from behind win over South Carolina last Saturday 35-31 and they’ll host Idaho Saturday at 1 pm. Florida is currently 2nd in the SEC’s Eastern Division.

As for our beloved Hurricanes, yeesh. Miami lost its 4th straight game this past weekend; 27-21 to Georgia Tech, and the Canes will be on the road at Virginia Tech Saturday at 3:30. Miami needs a win desperately.

FSU lost to Notre Dame 42-13 this past weekend and they, like Miami, are reeling. The Noles host Boston College Saturday at 3:30pm.