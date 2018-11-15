Comic Connoisseur: Remembering the Marvel Legend Stan Lee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this week, the world lost a pioneer in the comics community.

Stan Lee was a legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel comics and was responsible for co- creating iconic Marvel Superheroes such as "Spiderman", "X-Men", "Incredible Hulk" and more.

Since the launch of Marvel films, Stan Lee has made cameos in practically every Marvel movie. Today, we celebrate Stan.

I give you my top Stan Lee cameos.

One of my favorite cameos came from one of my favorite MCU movies, Ironman. Here we see RDJ’s Tony Stark mistaking Stan for Hugh Hefner.

This cameo is from "Spiderman 3" and it's a tender moment with a powerful message between Stan and Tobey McGuires' Peter Parker. Stan has more than 20 cameos movies, shows and comics, and it is believed that he shot his last two cameos for "Avengers 4" and "Spiderman" far from home.

Stan Lee was 95.

RIP Stan.