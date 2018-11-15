Foodie Fix: Juvia Miami Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The romantic rooftop in Miami Beach, Juvia has a new executive chef, and the restaurant is pleased to announce its chef Gilles Epie. Chef Gilles is the youngest chef to receive a Michelin star when he was just 22 years old, and now he’s bringing his years of experience and passion to Juvia.

"I won my first Michelin star after five months of being a chef and it was a big success at the time and I was one of the first chefs to become a big star in France. It was really good and after so many years my mission started," says Executive Chef Gilles Epie.

New chef, new menu.

Chef partner Sunny, executive pastry chef Gregory and chef Gilles worked together to recreate the menu focusing on French and Asian influence. First up in the kitchen— the rock shrimp acevichado.

The first thing they do is add the rock shrimp with the capers and the onions, and then they add the sauce and then basil.

Next on the menu is the Coconut Maine Lobster. First they gather the lobster into a bowl then they mix the spinach with the onions and some butter. In the bottom of the plate they add wasabi and then the lobster, rock salt, coconut milk and sun dried tomatoes .

Juiva also revamped their drink menu and their newest item is the Duckin' Bag, inside of it is vodka, grape fruit juice and lime juice.

Juvia sits on the penthouse level of the Herzog building at 1111 Lincoln Road. For times and for a look at their menu Visit juviamiami.com