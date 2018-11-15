Screen Time: Creed II

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Creed II" starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone hits South Florida theaters on Thanksgiving. In the film Adonis Creed faces off against the vicious Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, who as rocky fans will remember, killed Apollo Creed in the ring in Rocky IV. And we asked Michael about taking on the Drago family.

"I think people arguably think "Rocky IV" is one of the more exciting Rocky franchises and for us to be able to take that history and that energy and put it into "Creed II" and build on that is pretty exciting," says Michael B Jordan.

For the full interview catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 1:30pm

