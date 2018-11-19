THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Celebrate Wellness: Tips for Storing Thanksgiving Leftovers

When it comes to Thanksgiving leftovers follow these tips for storing your food.

  • Turkey and Ham: Can be frozen up to 3 months or refrigerated for 3-4 days.
  • Mash Potatoes and Yams: Can be frozen for up to a year.
  • Gravy:  Flour based gravy can be frozen for up to 4 months.  Do not freeze milk based gravy, refrigerate for 1-2 days.
  • Pies: Do not freeze pies with custard, cream, or mousse.  Refrigerate pumpkin, pecan, or pies with egg filling up to 4 days.

Portion your leftovers out because you should only defrost your food once.  If anything was pre-made for your Thanksgiving table, you should gobble it up that night.