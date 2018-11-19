Cheap Seats: Heat & Panthers Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s what’s on tap for your Miami Heat and Florida Panthers this holiday week.

The Heat host the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at 7:30 at the America Airlines Arena. Miami beat the Nets 120-107 at the Barclays Center last week, so the Nets will have revenge on their minds. After dining on Thanksgiving turkey at home, Miami heads to Chicago for deep dish pizza and a matchup against the Bulls Friday night at 8. Miami concludes the week in Canada as the Heat face the Toronto Raptors Sunday at 6.

The Panthers travel to Tampa Bay on Tuesday to take on their in-state rivals, the Lightning at 7:30 pm. Then on Friday, Florida is at Carolina to face the Hurricanes at 7:30 pm. The week concludes for the Panthers at home in sunny South Florida, as they battle the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night at 7 at the BB&T Center.