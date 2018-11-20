Screen Time: Instant Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Isabel Moner stars in “Instant Family”— a film about foster care and the highs and lows of adoption. And we asked her about her character “Lizzy” who’s both a kid and a parent of sorts to her younger siblings.

"I was worried and thought people would think that my character was too mean but you know what the truth of it is, I have nothing to worry about because at the end of the premiere a lot of people came up to me and a lot of kids who grew up in the system said I portrayed them perfectly and they don't see a lot of that good reputation in movies," says Isabela Moner, " Lizzy."

