Tech Tuesday: Get Paid To Pursue Your Dreams

At Patrecon 2018, creators converge to share stories exchange ideas and learn what works. For years people came to Hollywood to pursue their dreams. Now they set up shop online making videos, writing blogs, and recording podcasts.

Jack Conte is CEO and co-founder of Patrecon, a creator himself he started the website after his Youtube video went viral, but barely paid him anything. Now over 100,000 creators are on the platform, the site will pay over $300,000,000 this year.

But before you quit your day job Conte recommends honing your craft, building an audience, and getting really good at delivering whatever it is that you do.

The folks who donate to creators are called patrons and they will get member only perks.