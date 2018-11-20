WATCH, LISTEN, & WIN for your chance to attend Y-100’s Jingle Ball

ENTER TO WIN THE JINGLE BALL SWEEPSTAKES W/ Y-100

Here’s how:

WATCH The CW South Florida prime-time programming starting at 8PM and look for the KEYWORD.

Week of 11/25 — Clue Revealed starting at 8PM on TV (Sunday – Thursday); Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction: Monday – Friday

LISTEN the next day to Michelle Fay on Y-100

Listen starting at 1:30pm with the Keyword TO WIN.

Winners will be chosen by the radio station (Monday – Friday).

5 qualifying winners will receive:

A pair of tickets to Y-100’s Jingle Ball at the BB&T Center

1 qualifying grand prize winner will receive:

A meet-and-greet with Shawn Mendes

(Grand prize can be modified at radio station discretion)

CLICK HERE FOR RULES