Inside South Florida: Zenith Art And Fashion

Each December Miami Art Week becomes the center of the art world and hosts over 20 international art fairs, more than 1,200 galleries and thousands of artists. Zenith Art and Fashion is one of the galleries participating in the art-filled week.

"We represent artist and fashion designers from around the world. Right now we have about 27 artists and designers mixed from 22 different nationalities," said Co-founder of Zenith Art and Fashion, Carla Cid De Diego.

Carla is one of the founders of the gallery. She says she and her partner Jonathan work together to promote artistic creations in the US and international markets and you’ll be able to see some of their creations at Red Dot Miami.

"We have been selected as on of the top 50 galleries that they are presenting this year. Our booth is number R406, so we are actually in the center of the entire fair and it is very exciting for us," said Carla.

For the full story catch Inside South Florida next weekend. Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 1:30pm.

For more information visit zenithartandfashion.com