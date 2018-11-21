SoFlo Scene: Discovery After Dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Discovery After Dark at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) in Fort Lauderdale.

Tonight’s lesson, beer! The Science of Beer is the launch of the new adult-only series from MODS.

"We just open the doors at night after the kids and school field trips go home and do some real cool science. Maybe something you haven't seen since science class in 5th grade. We want to bring that excitement and nationwide trend here to Fort Lauderdale," said President of MODS, Joe Cox.

While you’re having fun and learning about science, you’re also helping the community.

MODS will host its second Discovery After Dark event in January and next summer expect a science of superhero event. For more information and tickets for Discovery After Dark head to mods.org