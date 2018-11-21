Super Teachers: Ms. Jenkins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s an outpouring of creativity in Stacey Jenkins Digital Art class at Dillard High School and today’s lesson plan is rather advanced. Not only are Stacey’s kids talented, they’re also very smart. Consider this, almost every year every one of her students gets a 5 on their AP exam, the highest possible score and they even thrive outside the classroom. In fact, they’re getting ready for a trip to Art Basel.

Stacey’s been a teacher for over 35 years and for Stacey she’s still as inspired as ever and loves what she does every day. So give it up fort Stacey Jenkins. This week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.