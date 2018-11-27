Get Inside South Florida: Art With Heart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Born and raised in Scotland, Joseph Gormley is a South Floridian who’s a janitor at Park Trails Elementary School and an artist. But not just any artist. His artwork serves a special purpose.

" People need help and I can put paint on a canvas and if I do it for other people's needs, I get rewarded in some ways some people might not understand," says Joseph Gormley.

Joseph started painting in 2006 and he’s been painting for charity since 2012. In that time his paintings have raised money for Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital, The Conine Clubhouse, The Marlins Foundation, The Florida Panthers Foundation, The Boys and Girls Clubs, Broward Health and more.

"So far for the four years I've been doing this I've raised just short of 300,000, my goal is to hit one million," says Gormley.

To learn more about Joseph and to contact him, head to Joseph Gormley.com