Inside South Florida: Riptide 2018 Is Coming To Town

The third annual Riptide Music Festival powered by Ford goes down November 30th- December 2nd on Ft. Lauderdale Beach. And as Julie Guy and Tamara G from 101.5 Lite FM will tell you, it’s going to be an awesome event.

"Last year was only two days and this year it's three so it's bigger, better, faster. And it's on Ft. Lauderdale beach so the rest of the world and country is bundled up with layers upon layers, not us. There's also music and food, it's just fun. There's so much to do the whole weekend long," says Juile Guy.

Julie and Tamara know their music, and here are some of the acts they’re looking forward to checking out over the three days.

"My brother in laws are coming to town, The Jacksons, so I'm looking forward to seeing them and Lisa Lisa, Shelia E, and The Baha Men," says Tamara G.

"I'm so excited to see the band 311 they're one of my favorite bands and Saturday night my 12-year-old is a huge fan of Panic! At the Disco and I'm not going to lie he's pretty excited, so that's going to be a lot of fun," says Juile Guy.

Riptide prides itself as the ultimate beach party weekend. In addition to great music, the event will have plenty of food, drinks and installations. And the ladies say make sure you come prepared.

"Bring a beach chair, bring sunscreen and a towel. Don't forget cash, that's the last thing you want to worry about your credit card, debt card," says Guy.

"Also you should Uber or Lyft to the event, we all know how parking is in Ft. Lauderdale beach it's a little limited," says Tamara G.

For tickets, more information and to find out how you can listen to Julie and Tamara, head to litemiami.com