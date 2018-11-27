Inside South Florida: Yo, Adrienne! Creed II is out in Theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Creed II starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone is out in South Florida theaters.

In the film Adonis Creed faces off against the vicious Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, who as Rocky fans will remember, killed Apollo Creed in the ring in Rocky IV.

"Rocky IV, I think arguably people think that is one of the more exciting of the Rocky franchises. To be able to take that history and bring that energy from Rocky IV and take familiar characters and put them into Creed to and build on that was pretty exciting," said Jordan.

The film has its share of dramatic moments, as Adonis struggles with marriage, fatherhood, and his mortality. It culminates in an astonishing fight scene, that was a beast to shoot.

"It's so much fun to wear another person's craft and become a fighter. When you're actually going through these fight sequences and you actually shooting the fight, there are definitely moments when you think why am I doing this right now. We have these crazy sequences and these cool shots. Once you start seeing a little bit of playback, you that, its like oh that's good, let's keep doing it," said Jordan.

Creed II is PG-13.