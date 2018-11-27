Tech Tuesday: Naked Mirror 3D Body Scanner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Step on the scale and in front of this magical mirror and get ready for most revealing look yet, at your own body. The Naked 3d fitness tracker is a mirror specially equipped with sensors that take a full body scan rendering a 360 degree model of you complete with measurements like body fat, fat mass and lean mass.

The process takes less than 30 seconds, the less you wear the better and your 3D rendering takes a few minutes to process. Armed with measurements galore you can compare readings side by side to see your progress. It’s an eye opening experience but you can see how the naked mirror would provide major motivation if you start noticing these numbers moving in the right direction.

Incase you're wondering about privacy the company says the sensors on the mirror don't capture pictures just depth information. The mirror is $1,400.