Cheap Seats: UCF vs Memphis

Posted 11:48 am, November 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:38AM, November 28, 2018

There is one Florida team with a lot to play for this weekend, your 9th ranked and undefeated UCF Knights. They’ll square off against the Memphis Tigers Saturday at 3:30 in Orlando for the American Athletic Conference’s title game.  These teams met earlier this season with UCF winning a tight one, 31-30 and they met in last year’s AAC Championship game, a 62-55 UCF double overtime win.

Of course, the big news this time around is bad news for UCF.  The Knights star quarterback and team leader McKenzie Milton suffered a severe leg injury last weekend and is out.  He’ll be replaced by Darriel Mack, Jr.  Milton was having a Heisman Trophy-type season and his loss impacts the team physically and emotionally, but perhaps it will give UCF extra motivation to get the W this weekend.

 