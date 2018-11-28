Cheap Seats: UCF vs Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is one Florida team with a lot to play for this weekend, your 9th ranked and undefeated UCF Knights. They’ll square off against the Memphis Tigers Saturday at 3:30 in Orlando for the American Athletic Conference’s title game. These teams met earlier this season with UCF winning a tight one, 31-30 and they met in last year’s AAC Championship game, a 62-55 UCF double overtime win.

Of course, the big news this time around is bad news for UCF. The Knights star quarterback and team leader McKenzie Milton suffered a severe leg injury last weekend and is out. He’ll be replaced by Darriel Mack, Jr. Milton was having a Heisman Trophy-type season and his loss impacts the team physically and emotionally, but perhaps it will give UCF extra motivation to get the W this weekend.