Cheap Seats: Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins have essentially a must win game this Sunday at 1 pm at Hard Rock Stadium against the Buffalo Bills, if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Fins are coming off a really tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a game that dropped Miami’s record to 5-6. In that game, the Dolphins led 24-14 before giving up 13 unanswered points in the 4th quarter.

Now the Fins have to shake it off and turn the page as they welcome the Bills. While this sounds like an easy win for Miami, Buffalo has won two games in a row and is playing some good ball. Their rookie quarterback Josh Allen ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 160 yards and a score in the team’s win over Jacksonville last Sunday.

For Miami to get back in the win column, they’ll have to contain Allen and open up their offense, letting Ryan Tannehill throw the ball downfield.