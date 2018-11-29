Foodie Fix: Malibu Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s nothing like good food with a spectacular view.

Overlooking the Atlantic ocean Malibu Farm is the epitome of laid-back luxury with wood table tops and warm tones throughout the eatery.

"It started off in Malibu in the back of our owner's house, she had a mini farm out there. We used to do little farm dinners and literally sell little dinners on Groupon," says Chris Boyagian, GM, Malibu Farm Miami Beach.

Malibu Farm started in California by Chef Helene Henderson in 2008, when she began to host farm-to-table dinners in her backyard. It wasn’t long before she created a catering company, and from there she opened a pop-up cafe in 2013 at Malibu Pier’s far end.

"We had a pretty good fan base and connections, so we expanded from there. We franchised out and came out to Miami Beach," says Boyagian.

Malibu Farm boasts farm-to-table dining, and prides itself on locally sourcing its ingredients.

First up on the menu— avocado pizza— cooked in a wood-burning pizza oven.

Next up— spaghetti squash lasagna.

Malibu farm serves breakfast lunch and dinner daily.

For more information head to edenrochotelmiami.com