Super Teachers: Zackery Chambers

Strike up the band! It’s a pep rally style performance for Zackery Chambers’ marching band at Barbara Goleman Senior High School in Miami Lakes. These kids are learning from the best. In college, Mr. Chambers was a member of the prestigious FAM-U Marching 100. So he’s got the credentials. And he’s passing along his expertise to these very talented, and hard-working, students.

"I'm tremendously proud of them, I can't be who I am unless I work with people who understand me and allow me to be creative. I'm dealing with students who allow me to be myself and they want to learn," says Mr. Chambers.

"Mr. Chambers is always there for his students, he's always involved and always brings everyone together and that's just what makes him so great," says Justin Landrove, 12th Grader.

So give it up for Zackery Chambers. Barbara Goleman’s 2017 teacher of the year, our super teacher of the week and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.