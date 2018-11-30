Cheap Seats: M.N.F Books & Beer Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Miami Hurricane and Miami Dolphin Vernon Carey has been making South Florida better for years through his Vernon Carey Foundation. And the foundation has some very exciting events coming up starting with a Monday Night Football Watch Party December 3rd.

"It's our fourth year doing it and we have it at Royal Pig. It's an event where you donate $10 and you get a book & bear. You also get a free beer or a Tito's drink," says Carey.

And for all you football fans who attend, get ready to geek out, because Vernon will be happy to talk pigskin with you.

"I'll be sitting there watching Monday night football, I believe its the Redskins and Eagles, so we'll get to see that," says Carey.

To see the full interview catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm.