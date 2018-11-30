Cheap Seats: Miami Heat’s Schedule This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Miami Heat have a full slate of games this week as they try to gain a little momentum. And it starts off at home.

Miami hosts the Orlando Magic Tuesday night at 7:30 at the American Airlines Arena. Both these teams are struggling this season but the Magic are hovering right around 500. On Friday, it’s a temperature game as the Heat battle the Suns in Phoenix at 9 pm. The Suns have been cloudy to say the least, they are in last place in the Western Conference. Then on Saturday, Miami heads to Hollywood. As the Heat battle the Clippers in Los Angeles at 10:30 pm. The Clippers are the opposite of the Suns, they’re doing great and they’re sitting on top of the Western Conference.

Here’s hoping Los Angeles is where dreams will come true for the Heat.