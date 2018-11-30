Comic Connoisseur: Jon Cryer is Lex Luthor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer will be portraying Lex Luthor on Supergirl. Show runners Jessica Quellar and Robert Rovner released a statement on the casting and said “we are enormous fans of Jon Cryer and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor.”

Now this is familiar territory for Cryer since he’s played Lex’s Luthor's nephew, Lenny Luthor in 1987’s Superman 4: The Quest for Peace. Though Lex has not appeared on Supergirl yet, his presences has loomed over the series since season 2, which introduced both his sister Lena and mother Lillian. It’s unclear how Lex will figure into the story but odds are he’ll play a part in this season’s exploration of xenophobia.

Cryer will be making his debut in the show's 15th episode of this season.