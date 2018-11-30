Inside South Florida: The Art of Banksy in the Magic City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Magic City has welcomed “The Art of Banksy” to the U.S., however there’s one thing missing, Banksy.

The unauthorized exhibit showcases pieces privately owned from international collectors. This includes original paintings, sculptures, screen print along with support material such as photographs of Banksy’s street-art. And those documentative archives were shot by Steve Lazarides, the curator of the exhibit.

"He was a graffiti artist that came out of England in the mid 90s. He was a stencil artist, then he came to global fame in the last 10 years. He has been putting stencils up all over the world and entertaining people for the last 20 years," said Lazarides.

This is the largest exhibit of Banksy’s work with over 80 pieces being featured.

"It's a cross section of all the work he has done in the past two decades, to try contextualize it with photography and explanations. So people got a world rounded picture of what he was and what his legacy is," said Lazarides.

The show will include one of Banksy’s iconic pieces such as a screen print of “Girl with Balloon." The infamous painting that self-shredded immediately after it sold for $1.4 million at Sotheby’s London auction in October.

Miami is the first U.S. city to experience this exhibition.

The exhibit will run till February 29th. For tickets and more information head to banksyexhibit.com