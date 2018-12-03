Are You Ready? “Elseworlds” Premieres December 9!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Elseworlds," the fifth annual Arrowverse crossover event, will bring together Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl to fight The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a massive threat and known DC character, and they won't be doing it alone.

For the first time in the history of any of the shows, "Elseworlds" is heading to Gotham City for the anticipated introduction of Batwoman (Ruby Rose), as well as Lois Lane (Elizabeth Bulloch), Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), a new version of The Flash (John Wesley Shipp) that looks like it came out of the '90s TV show, and more. Of course, there's also what we already know: Oliver Queen and Barry Allen switch bodies and Superman is wearing a black suit.

"Elseworlds" begins Sunday, December 9, on The CW South Florida with The Flash (special night), continues with Arrow on Monday, December 10, and concludes on Tuesday, December 11 with Supergirl (special night).