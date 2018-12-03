WAITRESS is Searching for “LULU” on December 13 at the Arsht Center

WAITRESS, the Tony-nominated musical, will be premiering at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County’s Ziff Ballet Opera House for a limited one-week engagement and is looking for two young girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the engagement starting February 26 through March 3, 2019.

WAITRESS tells the story of “Jenna,” an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, “Lulu.”

The character of “Lulu” is a sweet and carefree 4-to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s final scene. Qualified young girls should be shorter than 4’2 and be no older than 5 years and 3 months. Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings. Auditions are by appointment only. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.

The “Search for Lulu” will take place in Miami on Thursday, December 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Next Generation Green Room of the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The audition will consist of the child reading two lines from the show. If possible, parents should bring a current headshot and resume for each child. Headshot, resume and prior acting experience is not required.

The character of “Lulu” will be cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the one-week engagement.

ABOUT WAITRESS:

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin, Hair).

“It’s an empowering musical of the highest order!” raves the Chicago Tribune. “WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly and “a monumental contribution to Broadway!” according to Marie Claire. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS will play at the Arsht Center for a limited one week run, February 26 – March 3, 2018. Tickets to WAITRESS, are available through the Arsht Center Box Office in person at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132, by calling 305.949.6722, or online at www.arshtcenter.org. Ticket prices start at $34*.

LULU AUDITION INSTRUCTIONS:

When: Thursday, December 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center – Ziff Ballet Opera House, Next Generation Green Room

Parking: Click here for suggested parking options

Who: Girls ages 4 to 5 (no older than 5 years and 3 months). Those eligible for auditioning must be shorter than 4’2″.

Auditions are by appointment only. Space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.

Landing page with instructions:

Sign up page: https://baa.turnkeysurveyor.com/se/5145A8F967B63282

FAQs: https://d3rm69wky8vagu.cloudfront.net/mediaspot/Lulu_Audition_FAQs.pdf

