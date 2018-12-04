Celebrate Wellness: Emsculpt

The first FDA approved device to build muscle is now tightening bodies across South Florida.
Emsculpt uses electromagnetic energy to target abs & gluteus.
“It’s the workout of the future. I’m literally laying on my back doing 20,000 crunches in 30 minutes. I think I’ll be back," says Vanessa Bolano.
“This is really great for somebody that does go to the gym as well as somebody that maybe is slender and just kind of is looking to get that extra push and is kind of hitting a plateau," says Ilana Mechoullam, RN, BSN.
Now at Boca Raton’s Peace. Love. Med. Spa. Emsculpt is usually sold in packs of 4 treatments over two weeks.