Get Inside South Florida: Get Free Rides For Art Basel Goers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Art Basel is just around the corner and this year will once again draw massive crowds to Miami. But there’s a solution for those not wanting to stay stuck in heavy traffic. it’s Freebee!

It’s meant to provide art aficionados with a convenient alternative to driving a car when they are trying to find parking.

The golf-style carts will provide free rides all weekend in Miami, Wynwood, Miami beach and Coral Gables. All you have to do is download the app, set a pickup location and destination, confirm your pickup and wait for your ride.

Freebee provides free rides all year long for residents and tourists. The company has over 40 buses throughout Miami.

For more information visit ridefreebee.com