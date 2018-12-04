Tech Tuesday: Cell Phone Plan Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mysterious storefronts popping up around the nation.

Spoiler alert they’re for a new wireless cell phone service called Visible.

Forty dollars a month gets you unlimited talk, text, data and hotspot on Verizon’s network. The service is truly unlimited and it’s not just a portion of Verizon’s network.

So what’s the catch?

Well, for starters, you have to bring your own phone and for now, it has to be an iPhone. Most recent models work and there’s a tool on Visible’s website to check. They’ll send you a tiny SIM card that you’ll have to put into your phone.

Since there are no stores, everything happens within the app from signup to payments and customer service. The one thing to know about Visible, although you get access to Verizon’s network your speed is limited 5 megabits per second.

Visible is available now.