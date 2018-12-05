Inside South Florida: Riptide Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 3rd Annual Riptide Music Festival went down this past weekend on Ft. Lauderdale Beach. There were over 35 artists and plenty of installations, including ours. We had a replica of the Goldberg’s living room complete with a vintage TV. We even got to chat with Grammy Award winning artists, the Baha Men and asked them what it’s like to play their hit song "Who Let The Dogs Out" after all these years.

"It's enjoyable to see the different energy from different people from the stage and the audience. It's always the same kind of reaction, but people get to actually see what the band can actually do. We're a full, high energy band with great songs. 'Who Let The Dogs Out' was the icing on the cake," said Rik Carey.

For more of our conversation with the Baha Men including the scoop on their new single, catch Inside South Florida this Saturday at 7 pm.