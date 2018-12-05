SoFlo Scene: Raw Pop Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Miami Art Week and art installations come in all shapes, sizes and locations. In fact, this year’s Raw Pop Up show takes place in an abandoned department store in Downtown Miami and it features over 80 creators, performers and musicians.

"Every single artwork, you can touch it, smell it, eat it, feel the temperature, and feel muscle tension," said Head Curator Tam Gryn

Towards the end of the experience you reach the alt future and there, Aysegul Dinckok’s "Misunderstood" is waiting for you. She and her friend, world free diving champion Sahika Ercumen, dove with sharks and the piece emphasizes the commonalities between the mysterious animals and women.

"These creatures are not dangerous, if you don't harm them. We were in their environment and we did not harm them, and they can feel it," said Underwater Photographer/Artist Aysegul Dinckok.

