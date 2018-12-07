Screen Time: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cowabunga!

The film junkies and Savor Cinema are taking you back to 1990 with a special screening of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film tonight!

Forget the remake, they're bringing back the only Ninja Turtles that really mattered. Dress as your favorite TMNT character or come decked out in your best 90's inspired outfit.

They'll provide pizza and drinks from 8-10pm, then at 10pm head inside the theater for the special screening.

Incase you never saw it, four turtles live in the sewers of NYC and battle criminals, evil overlords, mutated creatures and alien invaders while attempting to remain hidden from society.

Savor Cinema at 503 SE 6th Street.

Tickets are just $10.