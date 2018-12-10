Celebrate Wellness: Flu Season Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CDC says more Americans were killed by the flu last year than at any time in the past 40 years. One possible reason is the number of people who got their flu shot was unusually low. Flu season usually peaks in February.

To avoid getting the sick: Wash your hands regularly: The flu can live on hard surfaces for 24 hours Cough into your elbow, not hands Get your flu shot: it’s recommend for those 6 months and older



You can still get the flu even though you’ve been vaccinated but research shows because you got a flu shot you are less likely to experience complications like hospitalizations, even death. This is true for adults, children and pregnant women.

For the full story catch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 1:30pm.