Cheap Seats: Holiday Mall Shopping Spree with Vernon Carey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Vernon Carey Foundation is hosting a Holiday Mall Shopping Spree on December 17th at Westfield Broward Mall.

"We're having our sixth annual toy giveaway. We host 30 kids from underprivileged homes and shelters. We give them $400 gift cards and they walk around the mall and go shopping with cheerleaders, heat dancers, football players, and different celebrities from the local community," said Carey.

This year’s event is extra special, because Vernon’s foundation is going even more above and beyond.

"We have Carol City, Miami Central, and Miami North Western. We pick three kids who did different essays and we're going to give them $5,000 scholarship," said Carey.

For more information visit www.vernoncarey72foundation.org