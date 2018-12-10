Inside South Florida: Captain Marvel Trailer 2 Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this week marvel released a new trailer for it’s newest hero, Captain Marvel. In this second trailer for the film, we get more of a background story of Brie Larson’s character, Carol Danvers. We also get to know more about the Kree and the skulls.

We get a glimpse of Annette Benning’s unknown character, Jude Law’s Mar-vell and Guardians of the Galaxy villain, Ronan the Accuser makes his appearance in the trailer and for the comic book fans, Goose, Carol’s cat, makes his debut in the trailer.

Captain Marvel hits South Florida theaters March 8th 2019.