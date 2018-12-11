Cheap Seats: Heat & Panthers Week Ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s what the Panthers and Heat are up to this week, starting with the Heat, who are hoping a good week against the Western Conference will get their record close to 500.

Miami heads to Utah Wednesday night to take on the Jazz. The Heat then travels to Memphis on Friday to battle a Grizzly team that has had a strong year, behind their leading scorer Mike Conley, who averages over 20 points a game. And the Heat close the week on Sunday in New Orleans, where they will battle the Pelicans.

The Panthers are in St. Louis tonight, where they’ll play the Blues but hopefully not sing them. Like Florida, St Louis has struggled, so it’s a good time for a road win. On Thursday, the Panthers will pack their winter coats as they visit Minnesota to play the Wild. And on Saturday, the Cats return home to defrost as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Big week for the Heat and Panthers, let’s stack some wins.