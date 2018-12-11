Tech Tuesday: Best Phone You’ve Ever Heard Of

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OnePlus… not a household name… but tech enthusiasts know it as a solid smartphone alternative to big names like Samsung and even Apple.

The device has a large, 6.4 inch screen, dual cameras on the back, and one of the best android software experiences available.

What you don’t get? Wireless charging or a headphone jack or strong water resistance.

In a first of its kind, the phone has a fingerprint reader built into the display!

Previous OnePlus phones were only available online or at pop up shops. The 6t will be sold at all t-mobile stores nationwide.

Another first, Verizon compatibility.

The price, $550 for a device that stays speedy.

For the full story catch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 1:30pm.