Cheap Seats: Tennis Fashion Gets A Makeover

In tennis, love might be a bad thing, but in tennis fashion love is most definitely hip. Lucky in Love is a South Florida based tennis apparel company for girls and women and they are striving to make Tennis wear super cool.

"We're becoming one of the leading ladies fashion brands for tennis. The sport was very static for a while and there are a lot more vibrant personalities. Being from Miami and South Florida, it makes it easy to grab all the colors and the inspiration we have around us and infuse that into fashion," said founder/CEO of Lucky in Love, Brad Singer.

The company has partnered up with 8 time Grand Slam Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Bethanie Mattek-Sands who not only has serious game, but has swagger and style.

