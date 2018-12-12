Inside South Florida: The Pap Corps Is Fighting Melanoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pap Corps is a South Florida based organization that’s mission is to raise funds to enable and support vital research programs at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. From now through the end of the year, the Corps is focusing its fundraising efforts on a specific cancer.

"We have a $100,000 challenge match from Jerry Yass and the Yass family. They will match the donor's money, dollar for dollar. Our focus this year is specifically on Melanoma research," said CEO of The Pap Corps, David Bakelman.

If you’re considering donating money to The Pap Corps to help them fight Melanoma, David says your money will be well spent.

"One of the things that differentiates a Pap Corps from other charities in the United States, is we actually see were every dollar is being spent that our members and donors are donating and it goes towards cancer research," said Bakelman.

To learn more The Pap Corps head to thepapcorps.org