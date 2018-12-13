Super Teachers: Mr. Hankin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next great generation of architects have their sights set on making Miami Beach more beautiful in Eric Hankin's Architecture Design Studio Class at DASH.

"We are doing a parklet design. And the parklet is a reclaimed parking spot in an urban area that's designed into a parking space," says Eric Hankin, Architecture teacher at DASH.

These kids are learning from a master in his field. Not only has Mr. Hankin taught here for 17 years but he’s been a Licensed architect in Florida for 28 years.

"Other than his amazing experience, he really cares about his students. He teaches with everything he knows about the field and it really helps us grow everyday," says Omar Leon, 11th Grader.

So give it up for Eric Hankin, who’s designing future architects. He’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.

(Prizes provided by Universal Orlando Resort™)