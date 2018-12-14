Avengers: Endgame Trailer Release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The most anticipated trailer of the year broke the internet and Marvel fans around the world. Avengers 4 finally has a name, Avengers: Endgame.

This trailer shows us the aftermath of Thano’s snap in Avengers Infinity War. Of course marvel is being tight-lipped with this trailer revealing little to pretty much nothing. What we know though, is that Haweye is now Ronin, Cap’s beautiful beard from Infinity War is now gone and Hank Pym seems to have gotten out of the quantum realm.

In just 24 hours Avengers: Endgame trailer was viewed 289 million times, making it the most viewed trailer in history. Avengers: Endgame hits South Florida theaters April 26, 2019