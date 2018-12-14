Cheap Seats: Dolphins vs Vikings Preview

Another week, another hugely important game for your Miami Dolphins. The 7-6 Fins travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, in a game the Dolphins need to win to keep them in the hunt for an AFC wildcard berth.

Last weekend might have been the most exciting Dolphins win in years. Miami scored on a miraculous last second hook and lateral pass play to beat the Patriots. In that game, Ryan Tanehill threw three touchdown passes and he’s been playing great since returning from injury.

To beat the Vikings this weekend, Miami needs to turn around its road woes. The Fins are 1 and 5 on the road this season and have lost 10 of their last 11 road games.

The Vikings are in a free-fall. They’ve lost 4 of their last six games and just fired their offensive coordinator.

Could be the right time for the Dolphins to explode on the road and win a big ballgame.