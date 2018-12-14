Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is out in South Florida theaters today. We attended the advanced screening of the film to get fan's reactions.
Screen Time: Thoughts on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?
-
Screen Time: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
-
Inside South Florida: Instant Family
-
Screen Time: Creed II
-
Overlord: Wyatt Russell on the WWII Zombie Horror
-
Screen Time: The Nutcracker & The Four Realms
-
-
Screen Time: Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival
-
Screen Time: GEMS Festival 2018
-
Screen Time: Venom
-
Screen Time: A Star Is Born
-
Screen Time: Gotti Out On DVD
-
-
Screen Time: A Simple Favor
-
Screen Time: Predator
-
Screen Time: The Nun