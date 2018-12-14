THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Screen Time: Thoughts on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

Posted 11:41 am, December 14, 2018, by , Updated at 11:40AM, December 14, 2018

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is out in South Florida theaters today.  We attended the advanced screening of the film to get fan's reactions.