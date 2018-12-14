WIN A Family 4-Pack to the Lantern Light Festival 2018

The Lantern Light festival is a six week celebration of Chinese culture featuring massive lanterns, inspiring performances, and incredible cuisine. A tradition that started over 2,000 years ago, the lantern festival is China’s most important celebration, marking the return of spring, with the lighting of Chinese lanterns being symbolic of illuminating the future and the reunion of family.

While many people picture lanterns being released into the night sky, these enormous lanterns stay firmly on the ground. Each Chinese lantern is custom-built by Chinese artisans and typically takes four weeks and a team of seven to complete.The lanterns appear to be three-dimensional stained glass, and are handmade from hundreds of pieces of silky cloth. Some are over 30 feet high and others are up to 300 feet long.

If you enjoy an evening full of festive lights and amazing sights, take your family to the Lantern Light Festival, a rare opportunity to witness the majestic skill of the world’s best lantern-makers