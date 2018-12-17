Cheap Seats: Heat / Panthers Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here’s what’s cooking for the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat this week, starting with the Heat.

Miami hosts the Houston Rockets Thursday night. The Rockets have been one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams this season as most experts thought they’d be near the top of the standings, but in fact, they’re down near the bottom. On Saturday, the Heat host the Bucks and they have been a very pleasant surprise as they’re near the top of the East and on Sunday Miami heads to Orlando to take on the Magic.

The Panthers head to Buffalo tomorrow night to battle the Sabres, who’ve had a great season so far. From there, Florida keeps trekking north to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night, who’ve also been tearing it up this season and the Panthers conclude the week in Detroit Saturday afternoon where they’ll play the Red Wings.

Busy week for our local teams. Let’s get some wins.