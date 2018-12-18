Cheap Seats: We’ll Miss You Manny Diaz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many Diaz, who’s been such a great defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes has left the Canes to become the Temple Owls Head Coach. It’s a well deserved honor for Diaz but a big loss for Miami.

Diaz spent the past three seasons in charge of the Canes defense and it consistently has been one of the best units in the country. This past season UM led the nation in pass defense, ranked second in yards allowed and fifteenth in points allowed. Under Diaz, UM consistently forced turnovers, as we saw the emergence of the national phenomenon The Turnover Chain.

Not only does the loss hurt the Canes on the field, but it might hurt UM in recruiting. The early signing period for National Signing Day is December 19th through the 21st. Some of the best defensive high school players in the country will choose where they’re going to college.

One thing’s for sure. It was fun having Diaz here and we wish him well.