Inside South Florida: Jingle Ball 2018 Recap

It’s that time of year again, the annual Y-100 holiday-themed concert “Jingle Ball” was jam packed with the hottest musicians of the year. Like Grammy award winner Alessia Cara, Khalid, Shawn Mendes and so many more. And we got exclusive interviews with some of the artists on the red carpet.

“Do you have any rituals or habits that you do before you perform?” asked Melissa Marrero.

“If you see me you’d think I was crazy. I do a lot. Sometimes it’s dancing to Shania Twain. Sometimes it’s dancing to Queen. Sometimes it’s both at the same time in different speakers and it’s very confusing. I try to get pumped up with my band and my dancers and shake it out,” said singer/songwriter Sabrina Carpenter.

“My team and I we just get in the middle and we put our hands in a circle and just shout out ‘pre-show ritual.’ Very weird, but, we’ve done it since the beginning, so it’s become our good luck charm,” added singer/songwriter Alessia Cara.

For the full recap catch Inside South Florida this Saturday at 7:00 pm.