WIN Tickets to Marvel Universe Live! in January

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. This all new show unites some of Marvel’s greatest Super Heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains. Their journey sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother. Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in this incredible adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family…LIVE!

Marvel Universe Live! is at a South Florida arena near you January 10th-21st.