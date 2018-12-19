Cheap Seats: Miami FC’s Launch of Youth Academy Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big news for local youth soccer players. The Miami FC just announced the launch of its new Youth Academy Program at Tamiami Park. The program will be dedicated to increasing opportunities for youth soccer players in South Florida to develop their skills and knowledge of the game.

Located near Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University, The Miami FC Youth Academy Program launches at the site of Real Miami FC, South Florida’s most reputable non-profit boys’ and girls’ youth soccer academy.

The program’s a significant landmark in the growth of the team’s development. It will be assisted by The Miami FC Head Coach Paul Dalglish and his technical team. The Program will also provide top level curriculum and training for local coaches. For more information head to MiamiFC.com